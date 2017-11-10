What's the thinnest case for Galaxy Note 8?
It's a good idea to protect your big ol' Note 8 with a case, but you don't have to give up the slim form factor in the process. These are the absolute thinnest cases we could find for Galaxy Note 8!
It's almost like your phone is… Naked?
Bare cases are super thin, and make your phone feel like it's wearing nothing at all… nothing at all… nothing at all. $30!
In the vacuum of space, no one can see how thin your case is
But you can, down here with the Jupiter Lights case for $10.
Spigen Thin Fit — that pretty much says it right there
Blue, gold, black, or gray, and yours for $10.
A case like skin for your phone — that's Peel
Black, gray, or silver. Match it and grab it for $25.
Sexy and sophisticated slenderness
At least that's what I'm guessing based on the hot dude in the promo image. Either way it's $10 on Amazon.
Love thin
By Love Ying. Clear and oh so skinny minnie. $8 on Amazon.
Go the the source
Not the store, but like the source of the phone. Like Samsung. Samsung makes this case. $19 on Amazon.
Finding a thin case is a mSnap
Black, turquoise, and rose gold because why not. This slim-hipped little minx is $10 on Amazon.
Got a great thin case of your own?
Sound off in the comments below!
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
These are the 8 thinnest cases we could find for the Galaxy Note 8
Do any of these really protect and have any grip.
Rhino shield bumpers have done a better job protecting my recent Samsung's than any full body thin case ever has. No back protection but that's what skins are for, and it makes the phone much more grippy on the sides.
FYI MNML, Peel, and Bare are all identical products, completely indistinguishable from eachother, almost certainly come from the same factory.. MNML is the cheapest version.
I have the MNML/Bare/Peel case, and the official samsung clear case. Both are pretty slippery. The samsung case is probably thick enough to product from a fall. The MNML/Bare/Peel case is thinner than a piece of paper so it is really only to protect against scratches.
Also check out the Evutec cases. They are carbon fiber and super thin. I got one with my One Plus 3T. They're a bit expensive though.
Infreecs case I have is defo one of the slimmest and best looking that still offer some kind of drop protection
I have the Myriann Ultra Clear, its the one with the black area around the rear camera. Its a nice case, with some grip. Its got slight lift on the rear keeps the phone off of the clear plastic back. Its also screen protector friendly, especially with the Whitestone Dome glass.