After taking over most of Seattle, Amazon announced plans in early September last year for building a second headquarters that's being referred to as HQ2. Although a final location has still yet to be determined, we're now one step closer to this with Amazon's shortlist of 20 potential candidates.

When Amazon initially announced HQ2, it said that the new location would have to have over 1 million residents and be within a 45-mile range to an international airport. The 20 cities that have been chosen all meet those requirements, and they include the following:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, D.C.

Amazon says that 238 total communities submitted proposals to be considered for HQ2 and that "through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

Something that Amazon's been very adamant about is the fact that HQ2 will not be a satellite campus and very much be a proper headquarters. Amazon estimates that more than $5 billion will be invested into HQ2's creation and that it'll accommodate 50,000 new jobs and tens of thousands of additional jobs with its construction, maintenance, etc.

If you live in one of the above cities, are you hoping that Amazon chooses it as the location for HQ2?

