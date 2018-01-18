Chicago, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and NYC are among the contenders.
After taking over most of Seattle, Amazon announced plans in early September last year for building a second headquarters that's being referred to as HQ2. Although a final location has still yet to be determined, we're now one step closer to this with Amazon's shortlist of 20 potential candidates.
When Amazon initially announced HQ2, it said that the new location would have to have over 1 million residents and be within a 45-mile range to an international airport. The 20 cities that have been chosen all meet those requirements, and they include the following:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington, D.C.
Amazon says that 238 total communities submitted proposals to be considered for HQ2 and that "through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."
Something that Amazon's been very adamant about is the fact that HQ2 will not be a satellite campus and very much be a proper headquarters. Amazon estimates that more than $5 billion will be invested into HQ2's creation and that it'll accommodate 50,000 new jobs and tens of thousands of additional jobs with its construction, maintenance, etc.
If you live in one of the above cities, are you hoping that Amazon chooses it as the location for HQ2?
Reader comments
So, DC is essentially on the list 3 times. Damn it, we really don't need more traffic around here
There are many hubs. Unless it would be in your area directly, I don't see the issue.
I live in Seattle. Lemme tell ya, no matter where you live traffic has become a huge issue.
Let the race to the (tax) bottom begin! Like Google really needs a local, state, and property income tax break!
Ummm, this is about Amazon.
It's not the government's money to begin with.
Then pay for your own roads, defense, fire and police you idiot.
No problem paying for those. I'm sure there are at least a few hundred other things that can be cut though.
Do you really need to call him an idiot mr internet muscles?
No worries here. This is what people of his ilk do.
Austin would be better for MORE jam packed traffic.
Dallas may be feasible with its transportation system
No idea where in Newark they'd put it. But sure, come to NJ. We're already incredibly congested, what's 50k more?
Where is Nashville, TV?
http://abc.go.com/shows/nashville
Ya'll are incredible XD
Philadelphia would be the best in terms of Transportation. I would see it on the outside of Philly on the Harrisburg, PA side. Amazon already has huge fulfillment centers on Route 81, one of which is in between Harrisburg, and Allentown, PA.
As if Nashville needs more reasons to have higher rent.
Get ready for a bugman invasion, lucky winner!
I think Indianapolis would be the best fit, in terms of location and the city's ability to absorb it.
Our terrible transit will be the biggest hurdle for this. I'd love to see it come to Indy but we're nowhere near prepared for 50k more people.
Pretty sad when an entire country depends on one corporation
Good to see Columbus on the list. It's growing fast
Hey Amazon, I'd love you to come to Toronto, ON. Your employees will enjoy free health care on the back of tax payers (you won't have to pay for that expense), you (Amazon) will enjoy a lower Canadian dollar (more bang for your USD buck) and you already have a fulfillment centre in the greater Toronto area.
Come on down, you have a multi-cultural mix of people to hire your 50K employees from.