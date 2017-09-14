Does your phone support wireless charging?

Wireless charging has been around for a few years now, but sadly it hasn't become as widely adopted as we'd like. And while Qi and Powermat and the various companies backing them fight it out, smartphone users are left in the cold.

However, many popular phones are beginning to embrace wireless charging, and if that's something you're looking for in your next phone, here's a list of those lucky devices.

Note: All devices below support Qi charging. Devices marked with a * do not offer support for AirFuel or PMA wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 *

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

LG G6 (U.S. versions) *

Moto Z (with Mod) *

Moto Z Play (with Mod) *

Moto Z2 Force (with Mod) *

Moto Z2 Play (with Mod) *

While wireless charging may not be as fast as a traditional plug, being able to plop your phone on a wireless charging block/stand/mat while at your desk, eating dinner, or sleeping can make a world of difference to the phone and its user.

We'll update this list periodically with new devices that support this wonderful feature.