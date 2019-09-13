Apple’s famed AirPods are undeniably awesome. They’re also undeniably expensive, and purchasing a new pair can oftentimes feel like you’re putting a down payment on a small (but very real) new car.

These Avanca i11 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds deliver the same sonics, style, and functionality as the Apple AirPods at a tiny fraction of the cost, and they’re currently available for over 65% off at just $19.99 for a limited time.

Perfect for on-the-go listeners who don’t want to sacrifice sound for convenience, these earbuds let you answer calls and sync to your go-to devices.

You’ll be able to connect these headphones to your iOS or Android device via Bluetooth, and a built-in microphone makes it easy to take calls without having to take the headphones off.

There’s a wireless range of 10 meters so you won’t have to worry about your sound cutting out, and a 300mAh battery means that these phones can last for up to three hours on a single charge and seven hours on standby.

Treat yourself to AirPod sound and convenience without breaking the bank with these Avanca i11 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $19.99—over 65% off their usual price for a limited time.

