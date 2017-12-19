Last-minute gift idea = complete!

Bluetooth headphones have become more of a must-have with phones than they ever were in the past thanks to the removal of headphone jacks on various newer devices. Not everyone wants to drop hundreds of dollars on Bluetooth headphones, though, and luckily you don't have to.

Right now you can pick up these Vtin Bluetooth Sports Earbuds for just $5.99 at Amazon when you use coupon code 5ERVAUV2 during checkout. These days it's hard to find a meal to eat for $6, let alone a pair of headphones that you can use on a daily basis to listen to music, take phone calls, and more.

The ear hooks are designed to better fit and hold inside your ears so they won't move while you are working out or moving about, and the cable buckle helps adjust the length of the cable to help them fit better. You'll get around 6 hours of playback time per charge, and they recharge fully within 2 hours. Whether you are looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea, or want some Bluetooth headphones for yourself, you won't want to pass up this deal. Do yourself a favor and pick up a couple pairs at this price and then thank us for the idea later.

See at Amazon