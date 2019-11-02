There’s no better way to drown out distractions than with a solid pair of headphones. However, standard headphones only offer passive noise cancellation; they won’t completely protect your ears in loud environments like a plane or a train. Instead, you’ll need headphones with active noise cancellation, and we recommend this $70 pair by TREBLAB.
The TREBLAB Z2s are wireless Bluetooth headphones built for comfortable listening. They contain powerful 40mm neodymium drivers to produce high fidelity audio quality. On top of that, they feature T-Quiet ANC technology that filters unwanted background noise and allows you to listen to your music the way it was meant to be heard. Finally, Z2 boasts 35 hours of battery life off a single charge and an ergonomic design, so you can comfortably listen to your favorite tunes for days on end.
The outside world can be quite distracting, but you can shut it all out with these TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which are on sale now for $69.99, or 73% off.
