If you're into sports, chances are you use theScore for keeping up to date with all of the latest sportsketball games there are. Today, theScore announced that it's getting new integration in Bixby Home for Samsung customers.

For folks that have a phone like the Galaxy S9 , Note 8 , or any other select Galaxy handset that's got Bixby on it, you'll be able to visit Bixby Home for staying up to date with the latest news and scores for the World Cup, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and EPL.

We are happy to provide theScore updates through Bixby. This enables us to showcase the features that have made theScore one of the most popular sports apps in North America to a huge audience, delivering sports fans on Bixby Home a highly-customizable experience and access to their scores and news headlines at a glance.

As Levy notes above, you'll be able to customize the information shown in Bixby Home to ensure you only get updates about the sports and teams you're interested in. If you tap on a story you want to learn more about, you'll automatically be redirected to the theScore app.

theScore says its Bixby Home integration will be available sometime next month.

Sunrise Gold Galaxy S9 hands-on: Enjoy the view