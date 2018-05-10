When every phone is good, to stand out a phone needs to be great. Thankfully, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the XZ2 Compact are exactly that — great. But their greatness comes from a balance between fundamental features everyone expects from a smartphone, and something more — something powerful and exciting and unique. Along with its sleek new Ambient Flow design, which extends the screen to the top and bottom reaches of the phone's front to practically eliminate bezels, Sony's new phones let you focus on feeding yourself on the content you love in new and interesting ways while also making things with an incredible new 3D Creator feature. Entertainment and more

Sony has always been about entertainment — just watch Spider-Man: Homecoming and see that excitement is in the company's DNA. But phones don't always have the means of conveying the same immersion of a theater. The Xperia XZ2 has a beautiful 5.7-inch display that supports HDR for the best colors, but that's only the beginning. The real joy in consuming entertainment comes from Sony's new Dynamic Vibration System that, along with the powerful stereo S-Force speakers, vibrate the entire phone with precise, stunning haptics. It's like a Rumble Pack in your phone and it's nothing like you've ever experienced. Whether you want amazing sound from speakers or headphones, the Xperia XZ2 series delivers. Of course, it's not always possible to watch movies and listen to music in public — these speakers are distractingly loud! — so Sony is doubling down on what has become synonymous with its brand: headphone audio quality. Whether you're streaming over Bluetooth using Sony's incredible LDAC codec or plugging in headphones (with the included adapter) to engage the high-definition audio support, there's no better way to hear your favorite tunes, or watch that suspenseful season finale, on the go. The Xperia XZ2 Compact is its own smaller powerhouse, too. It doesn't have its sibling's Dynamic Vibration System, but everything else, from the beautiful display (shrunk to 5 inches) to the stereo speakers and amazing audio quality, is here to enjoy, too. Creating that perfect memory

It's easy to want to sit and consume on the beautiful Sony Xperia XZ2 or XZ2 Compact, but you can do so much more. The phones are the first in the world to support 4K HDR video capture which, when played back on a compatible display, looks absolutely incredible. Seriously, those vibrant, accurate colors are going to blow your mind.

Then there's the awesome 960 frame per second slo-mo video capture, which slows time down to the most intense fraction of a second you've ever watched. Getting that right moment — the splash of a waterfall or that perfect somersault — is unreal, and something you're going to want to watch over and over again. But Sony's Motion Eye camera isn't just about movement — the 19MP sensor captures incredible stills in daylight or low light, and it facilitates 3D Creator, a first-of-its-kind scanning tool that lets you turn your head into a true 3D model. Using a combination of Sony's best-in-class hardware and software, 3D Creator makes it super simple to scan your face, either with someone's help or by yourself with the selfie camera, to store on your phone and upload to social media. Best of all, your creation can be 3D printed so you can keep a little version of yourself close by or, even better, give it to someone you love. Seriously, it makes a great gift! See Xperia XZ2 at Best Buy Back on Verizon