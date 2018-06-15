One of the biggest questions I saw after E3 this year was about the amount of work needed to prepare for Kingdom Hearts 3. If you think all you have to do is play the Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2 remakes on your PlayStation 4, you have been misinformed. The Kingdom Hearts franchise sprawls across multiple consoles, including the Nintendo 3DS and even a mobile game with a global audience. Each of these games offer a piece of the puzzle being formed in Kingdom Hearts 3, and if you've never played any of those games you are going to be a little confused by some of the plot points in this new game.

Fortunately for you, there's a YouTube channel dedicated to making sure you are up-to-date on all things Kingdom Hearts.

The Kingdom Hearts Repertory has one goal — to live stream as many of the story cinematic scenes from every Kingdom Hearts games in order as possible, over and over again until the launch of Kingdom Hearts 3.