How a company sends a message can be as important as the message itself, but we first have to be ready to listen.
It's easy (and fun) to manufacture a controversy, especially when it's about a company with a past that thrived on controversy to begin with. I'm talking about OnePlus of course, and before you decide you've heard enough about OnePlus this week I'll urge you to stop, take a few minutes and read just one more thing.
I recently wrote an article that parrots the thoughts of a lot of folks by saying not to buy a phone from OnePlus right now because of all the privacy and user data-handling concerns that seem to have surrounded the company lately. A credit card breach, some user data moving out of the phone and into the internet, and a clipboard that was being monitored by another app was just too much to swallow in such a short time and from just one company. We deserve better.
Drama and smartphones go hand-in-hand on the internet.
No company likes seeing those kinds of words written about it, especially when its side of the story isn't nearly as worrying and isn't getting out past all the noise the internet is so good at making. And I include myself and Android Central here — we make our fair share of noise whenever we think some noise needs to be made. In any case, OnePlus reached out to me and after a friendly and informative chat, I've realized a few things: not everything can be taken at face value; transparency is important; and blowing things out of proportion is awfully easy to do when an army of people are willing to do it.
Pointing a finger is easy, too. I can point one at myself and say I should have heard out OnePlus before I took to the keyboard, I can point one at all of us and say we make up our minds and tune out anything that doesn't match up with our narrative, and I can point one at OnePlus to say that all this could be avoided if it were more transparent and got in front of it all with a candid statement from the top.
It's not my place to make you feel at ease regarding privacy concerns with OnePlus. It is my place to explain my issues and why I feel differently today. After reading through a mountain of forum posts, tweets, obscure articles and subsequent retractions, it looks like OnePlus fell victim to what the internet is good at — getting outraged, then moving on when the next thing caught our attention. A big part of it is human nature. Juicy gossip is more interesting to read and share than the boring follow-up that clears the air. To that end, articles and forum threads about OnePlus stealing data or credit card numbers (both are absolutely false) get passed around a lot more than the explanation or retractions to those articles.
I can say that the two biggest issues I had were about the way the clipboard was monitoring what users were typing, and how long it took for OnePlus to respond once it realized their payment system had been breached. Turns out that the clipboard thing is part misunderstanding, part fabrication and part signal-to-noise ratio. It's done to be helpful, and users in China are faced with one company's app blocking URLs to another company's content — just like OnePlus claimed it was and nobody listened because it did not get the message out. And I've been assured that the investigation into the credit card data breach is still in full force, was a priority since it was exposed, and even if the message didn't make it through, OnePlus did what was necessary to make sure no more financial data was getting mishandled as soon as the breach came to light.
Consider this my retraction. I hope it gets as much attention as the original.
This puts me back where I used to be when it comes to buying one of the company's products. Do I trust in OnePlus? Heavens no, but I don't have implicit trust in any for-profit corporation to do anything except keep being for-profit. I just won't write the company off as not caring or being capable of managing user data when it comes to its phones. It's obvious that someone there cares, and all of this is really hard to do. It's equally obvious that even news we want to hear can be buried so deeply that we never get to hear it, and that problem is bigger than just OnePlus.
That leaves me with a new issue. It's fine to make me feel at ease by reaching out for a one-to-one chat, but that doesn't help you unless a company plans to reach out to everyone that way. OnePlus is no stranger to controversy, which makes it a lot easier to build a case against it. The company needs to find a way to get the message out when there is something important to say. While recording our latest podcast, Managing Editor, Daniel Bader, said this needed Carl Pei (OnePlus co-founder and face of the company in much of its early marketing) to come forward with the company's statement. That's a grand idea, and when you are marketing a phone to a group of people who are enthusiasts and apt to tear it all apart to find things like this, it might work. It would definitely work better than responding in a forum post that gets buried under all the accusations.
OnePlus wants you to buy a phone from them, not steal your SMS history.
We can do our part, too. Yes, OnePlus has had its fair share of bad press, but that doesn't mean you should ignore one side of any future fiasco in the making. For example, OnePlus forum users are concerned about an app called MKey that's part of the Oreo update for the OnePlus 5T in India. It asks for permission to use the phone, send SMS, read contacts and media. It should, because it's a keyboard designed to make it easier for multi-language users employing India-specific fonts — and it can send SMS messages. It's like an emoji keyboard but not written for fun as much as utility. OnePlus explained what the app in question was and what it can do directly to the forum-goers who had those questions. The explanation was (and still is) ignored and claims of shipping data for Indian customers to China are still being thrown around. If you see an article that makes these claims, ask the author to talk to OnePlus.
And OnePlus, I'm asking you to talk to your customers. Don't just respond in kind with a forum post or a PR message on your blog, because that's not working. If we, as Android fans and enthusiasts, do our part, you'll need to do yours.
I'm still not ready to call the OnePlus 5T the best phone you can buy, but it is a phone you'll probably love if you do buy one. And OnePlus is trying hard to protect your data even if it has a difficult time convincing the internet at large.
Reader comments
Two sides to every controversy: OnePlus is getting a bad rap
Good one you for updating your thoughts and having the courage to say your perspective has shifted. As well as admitting that you might have jumped the gun with the first article.
Takes guts and we don't see enough of that in our world today.
I bought the OnePlus one phone when it first came out, great phone, a month ago I bought the OnePlus 5T , it's absolutely the best phone I've ever owned battery life, let's just say seldom do have to charge it, I'm going almost 2 days and when I finally need to change the phone it's like half an hour and that pretty much gives it a full charge. So fastest charge in the planet, lighting speed to open with face detection, twice as face as iPhone x. Great camera. I could go on but I think that you get the picture. :)
I bought one and I love it!
Such a great looking phone that unfortunately I will never own
I will never own one. Are you kidding me..lol...You can go right now and get a Note 8 from $750-$800 from multiple vendors. That is a better value.😉
Nah, no thanks. I have no way of justifying wasting almost a grand on a phone. I'll get the One Plus and still have spare money to buy more stuff I want.
Very true I used to own all the OnePlus phones up till the OnePlus 3, after that I just shut down and got me a Note 8 for $600 last black friday Which is fab. Oneplus phones do not really represent good value anymore, they're hyped beyond reality and basically they're OPPO phones with a different logo attached. OnePlus hasn't introduced anything new to its phones since dash charging which came out in the OP3. And constantly releasing a T version to correct all your errors in the original phone os beyond excusable. Poor cameras, wonky screens and plagiarised designs not to talk about constant bugs and updates and security issues with your personal data being donated to the People Republic doesn't exactly inspire confidence. And then doctoring benchmarks and paying for favourable youtube reviews just put me off.
The only good things are Dash charging and speed but then most phones cheap or premium have those features these days. If you're coming from a cheaper phone or want to downgrade then the OP5/T is your phone.
Everyone will come across unplanned events. Some really embarrassing. And your right Jerry - It all depends on how you handle it.
As a developer, I transposed a number incorrectly - and I mean one number out of hundreds or thousands that I wrote within that program. It was a professional weight lifting program.
The bad part of that was this guy's daughter didn't get to go up on stage with her father together to get the trophy in front of that crowd. I had to get down on my knees and apologize to that little girl next time I saw her.
I don't see what the problem really is. It's Android!!! We Love Android because what ever we don't like about it--we change it.
So you don't like the way its take on Android deal with your privacy? Easy! Just get rid of its stupid Oxygen or Hydrogen or Monosodium Glutamat OS and use OmniRom instead.
OmniROM is the best Android OS on the planet.
That doesnt solve problems with sloppy credit card security
Good to hear that. Kudos to you for this article. Publicly accepting a changed stance for an author is difficult, but you have done what seems is right.
Unless there is 4 character limit "MKEY" is not a very descriptive name, you should expect EVERYONE to be worried if it required SMS permissions, if people were worried that's OnePlu's fault (shot themselves in the foot)... Other than that I expect the mobile blogs I read to tell me both sides of the story.
I have just brought my first OnePlus 5T and in general its a great device, but their security doesn't inspire confidence right now.
OnePlus should make this right by a generous discount on the next upgrade model to all of those that were effected. This yearly credit monitoring is simply a bandage that let's them off the hook easy
Next time you shouldn't jump to conclusions based entirely on rumors. Why you didn't contact OnePlus first to get their side of the story is ridiculous. That's practically rule number 1: always get both sides of the story. Speaking of which, one reason Oneplus doesn't get their story out is because people just start writing crap (like you did) and start spreading misinformation so the truth gets drowned out.
That being said, good on you for writing a retraction, but this wasn't much of a retraction. You pretty much still blamed OnePlus for everything in the entire article.
There is no one else to blame. Perhaps you could blame the consumers for making the purchases.....
As someone who has been affected by the data breach {which is much more than just credit card numbers by the way} I can tell you that being the victim of fraud is not a rumour. Oneplus have sent me one email 3 weeks ago telling me that I was affected and nothing since. There was no full disclosure that all of my details from their site had been stolen and no further news on their offer of credit monitoring.
It feels very much like it had been brushed under the rug in the hope that we will all just go away.
If companies screw up then they should have the decency to put their hands up and deal with it otherwise expect some bad press.
Whilst I really like the phone, being probably the best I've ever had, I just can't recommend that anyone buy anything from Oneplus at the moment and that is a real shame.
Agreed. I will NEVER buy anything from one+. Fool me once.....
So whilst you are writing an article apologising for a recent article there's yet another app found to be potentially sending data to OnePlus' servers, why are such issues only apparently effecting OnePlus why are no other smartphone manufacturers continually getting caught out in the same way, why release yet another app with a potential data leak issue?
If you look at OnePlus' own forum it's fairly clear they've handled the credit card data theft appallingly poorly with customers.
My wife and I want reasonably-priced but capable phones. We owned unlocked iPhones early on, but refuse to pay over $500 for a decent phone. She had a OP X, I have a OnePlus One and a 3T. The OPO still works fine, but ended up with a bad Cyanogen version so it's not my main phone. Also have on original Nexus 5, which also works ok. We find the OnePlus products to be great phones for the price.
Thanks for writing this, because it illustrates, as you state, what Internet is often about and that what you read is always only a part of the truth.
My wife and I want reasonably-priced but capable phones. We owned unlocked iPhones early on, but refuse to pay over $500 for a decent phone. She has a OP X, I have a OnePlus One and a 3T. The OPO still works fine, but ended up with a bad Cyanogen version (my fault for trying to install Oxygen) so it's not my main phone. Also have on original Nexus 5, which also works ok. We find the OnePlus products to be great phones for the price.
Thanks for writing this, because it illustrates, as you state, what Internet is often about and that what you read is always only a part of the truth.
"ended up" ?? you act like you can't just flash your OPO with the latest LineageOS, which of course you can easy as pie.
Maybe he does not want to mess around "flashing" and rooting phones. I would stay clear of One+ and go with a mid range phone from sony etc.
Very true I used to own all the OnePlus phones up till the OnePlus 3, after that I just shut down and got me a Note 8 for $600 last black friday. Oneplus phones do not really represent good value anymore, they're hyped beyond reality and basically they're OPPO phones with a different logo attached. OnePlus hasn't introduced anything new to its phones since dash charging which came out in the OP3. And constantly releasing a T version to correct all your errors in the original phone os beyond excusable. Poor cameras, wonky screens and plagiarised designs not to talk about constant bugs and updates and security issues with your personal data being donated to the People Republic doesn't exactly inspire confidence. And then doctoring benchmarks and paying for favourable youtube reviews just put me off.
The only good things are Dash charging and speed but then most phones cheap or premium have those features these days. If you're coming from a cheaper phone or want to downgrade then the OP5/T is your phone.
As someone who owns ever Note and OnePlus phone that comes out...save me the BS. bragging that you got a Note 8 at $600 as though it is suppose to be on the same level of price as OP phone is a joke. You know good and well it was part of some "activate on TMobile/ATT/Verizon" BOGO non-sense. You failed to mention if it was a Samsung S8 PLUS w/ 128GB which would be equivalent to my OP5T price wise. Crickets right? And trying to say releasing 2 phones a year is some way to "correct" is laughable at best. Does BIXBY ring a bell? Plagiarized designs and you are rocking a SAMSUNG. pot calling the kettle black.
My friend had a 3 that kept randomly rebooting after the Oreo update, even going back to Nougat wouldn't fix it. Lol Never settle... He ended up getting a Samsung cuz he was sick of the problem
I really feel that it’s not easy to feel sympathetic when there’s some new controversy looming every week in regards to OnePlus.
And honestly, I’m really starting to feel that their phones are steadily losing in the value game. Yes, they still offer quite a bit for less than the equivalent competition, but it’s not like it’s significant either. The OPO was great in that it was from $299 and you got exceedingly great bang for your back (especially if you paid extra for the 64GB version with the Sandstone back)
But the OP3 was perhaps the last one that kept the ethos of great hardware for a wonderful price. The 3T climbed past the $400 mark but it was still solid value. But the 5 kinda rubbed me the wrong way. It went past the $500 mark for the 128GB model and while the 64GB 5T is just under $500, the 128GB model is inching closer and closer to $600 territory, only $50 shy of when the U11 launched at, which can be considered a proper flagship.
At that point, we’ll have to evaluate OnePlus as a flagship competitor when they inevitably charge flagship-level prices.
Spare me the DRAMA, you wrote and titled your article "I can't buy a phone from OnePlus until it cares about privacy and security" for one reason...drama and the CLICKBAIT that comes along with it. Guts? none in the slightest. As long as you push out a couple of ONEPLUS articles every week or so....all the better. it's like DEBATE CLUB 101...one day you are "pro" and the next "neg", all up to the editor at large. well played.
It's interesting how competition is attacking oneplus.
1st they're spreading in all tech social media that oneplus is collecting unauthorized data, coz they're Chinese and Chinese people are stealing your data.
2nd now they're spreading the tech channels with insecure payments. Coz they're Chinese and Chinese people are all hackers, since baby born.
Nothing else to add, it's just interesting to study case the anti marketing the competition is providing... They are chasing the lead of INSECURE GROUND. Coz we all know that China is like that.
Stupid (and antique) strategies for stupid people
What nonsense what other smartphone manufacturer as had a major security breach where countless number of their customers have had their credit card details etc stolen, the breach due to a fundamental error in their security systems in that they record the CC details on their website..
Plus OP are shooting themselves in the foot continually releasing apps which send customers data back to China, I'm starting to wonder whether they are state sponsored hence why the handsets are such good value hence why they are constantly releasing data leaking apps on each OS update.
I kind of assume most of my data is out there somewhere. I use Google and other cloud based storage. GPS is always on ect ect.
Many many companies have had issues with security and if Oneplus was a US or UK company I'm sure it wouldn't seem like such a big deal.
Still not good though and if I was one of the people effected I would be really pissed.
It's 10 years since Chinese baby milk formula was found to be contaminated with melamine. Still to this day the majority of baby formula bought in China is imported because the Chinese people themselves are making up their own minds about who they trust.
It's all about Trust. A commodity that, once lost, is almost impossible to re-establish. Baby formula for a Chinese parent or the next phone I buy will be a choice based on Trust.
I agree with Jerry that we can't ever have complete faith in any For Profit company..... Anymore. But a decade ago we weren't having these conversations. We believed we could trust and rely on Nokia, Motorola, Blackberry etc. Why was that?
Could it be because they were designed and manufactured in countries where we lived and where we worked and where we felt we could trust those companies' products because they were made by the people who would be buying them themselves?
Has Globalization and the exclusively For Profit motivation of global companies got us to where we are today. How many of us would like to work in an Apple factory in China? How many components in every other phone companies' products are made in similar factories?
I'm not xenophobic about China.We can't take anything on Trust anymore. We can't do without the products from these companies. We can't trust any governments to protect and safeguard us from these global companies. We've become hooked on their digital bait and are floundering like a fish on a hook. The best we can hope for is to be thrown back into the pond and wait to be caught again.
Here is how I see it:
If install social media apps like Facebook, instagram, Twitter- you expose your phone.
If you go online - you expose your phone .
There is no way around it... Might as well get the best specs for your buck - aka- buying One Plus (I own OP 3)