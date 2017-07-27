Now these are the kinds of deals we want to see.

As the rumors start to really heat up surrounding the new Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, we finally have some substantial discounts on the current-gen phones. Both Woot! and Verizon have really good deals, pricing these phones well below their consistently high starting prices that have held on even several months into their lives.

Woot! has the best deal available right now, although in typical Woot! fashion it's for refurbished phones. $399 for a Pixel, or $449 for a Pixel XL — both in black. That's a fantastic deal, particularly for the larger Pixel XL, which still sells for $769 on the Google Store. The usual caveats about buying a refurbished phone apply, but that price is really great and likely worth it.

Verizon perhaps has a better deal, all things considered, as it's selling a brand new Pixel for $420 and Pixel XL for $540. That extra cash gets you a new phone rather than a refurb one, and it also lets you choose the white/silver model if that's more your thing. Unlike typical Verizon deals this also doesn't require monthly payments — it's only available at this price if you buy outright.

If you've been eyeing a Pixel or Pixel XL but were worried about getting one at this point because their successors are going to be announced soon, this is a great way to get a great phone for an appropriate price.