Samsung has always allowed a greater degree of customization and theming on its phones than other Android manufacturers, but when it unveiled Good Lock back in 2016, it opened a bold new chapter. From building your own lock screen to customizing the way you interact with notifications, Good Lock allowed you to take your Galaxy smartphone and make it truly your own. It's just one of many features that have helped Samsung make the best Android phones on the market, distinctive and customizable inside and out.

Over the years, Good Lock has added more and more modules, allowing you to build your own custom phone themes and alter almost every portion of the One UI experience. If you're not a huge fan of the humdrum palette that your Galaxy S21 came with, you can skip the Samsung Themes and make it your own!

Here's how to theme your Galaxy with Samsung Good Lock.

How to build a system theme with Theme Park

This is one of the less intuitive theming systems out there, but it covers most of the system and it beats the pants off 95% of the themes you'd pay for in Samsung Themes. Theme Park allows you to build a custom theme either based off your wallpaper or using hex code colors to draft a theme of your choice, from the base colors to accents, notifications, and beyond. For most, this is the only part of Good Lock you need to bother with.

I just wish it had a lower learning curve. But don't worry, I'm here to help guide you through it.