Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand dissect Samsung Galaxy S9 battery life and the claim that numerous Android OEMs have been lying about security patches. They also check out the new Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, the latter of which is the new standard for small phones.
Android TV has been approved by the FCC, signaling an impending launch for Google's streaming dongle. Additionally, LG is trying to regroup with the G7 ThinQ and efforts to offer Oreo support and improved stability for the G6.
Finally, a new Gmail new is launching soon for desktop. How will this trickle down to mobile platforms, and is Google heading towards a one app future?
Show Notes and Links:
- Samsung's Galaxy S9 battery 'issues' are all about Apple
- Samsung addresses battery issues with Exynos-powered Galaxy S9
- Android TV dongle passes through FCC with giant Google logo
- Numerous Android OEMs discovered to be lying about security patches
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact review: The new standard for small
- Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact U.S. pre-orders begin April 13
- LG G7 ThinQ will be unveiled in NYC on May 2
- The LG G7 launch needs to be perfect, but LG has a dismal track record
- LG's new 'Global Software Upgrade Center' promises Oreo for the G6 by end of April, improved stability
- A new Gmail design is launching 'in the coming weeks' with fresh features
- This is an early look at Gmail's new design for desktop
