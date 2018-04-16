Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand dissect Samsung Galaxy S9 battery life and the claim that numerous Android OEMs have been lying about security patches. They also check out the new Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact, the latter of which is the new standard for small phones.

Android TV has been approved by the FCC, signaling an impending launch for Google's streaming dongle. Additionally, LG is trying to regroup with the G7 ThinQ and efforts to offer Oreo support and improved stability for the G6.

Finally, a new Gmail new is launching soon for desktop. How will this trickle down to mobile platforms, and is Google heading towards a one app future?

