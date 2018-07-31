I ordered the Lenovo Smart Display on day one because a digital assistant with its own display is a thing I'm really interested in. Ever since the first crafty DIY'er built the first smart mirror people have thought of ways visual feedback can be integrated with something that gives you some extra information, and a small(ish) screen that can tap into the power of a virtual assistant would make for the ultimate bedside clock. At least until we see a full-size smart mirror for your dresser or chest of drawers, that is.

I thought I'd be able to have what I wanted when Amazon dropped the Echo Show with its 7-inch display and the power of Alexa to tell me the weather, play me a song, or wake me up when I just want to stay in bed. When we got the information and specs I knew I wasn't going to buy one because of one simple reason — you can't turn off the camera.

There is actually a serach engine for hacked webcam feeds and no I am not linking it for you.

Some of us might be OK with a camera on their bedside table. Some might even want a camera beside the bed for one reason or another. I am neither of those persons, and I'm also not going to spend all that money then slap a piece of duct tape over a lens hole or resort to some other less simple plans and call it a day. Ideally, I wanted a model without a camera, but at least I'd need a way to properly shut it down and block it off. Like most of us, I have a phone and a tablet or laptop if I want to make video calls and don't need some Orwellian eyeball watching me while I sleep.

That's why the thing about the Lenovo Smart Display that made me order one is the thing most people don't care about — you can cover the camera and it shunts it out of the system like it was never there.