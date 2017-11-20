Tesla's Desktop Supercharger and Powerbank are expensive, but boy do they look good.

Tesla recently held an event in New York City to announce its all-new semi truck and updated Roadster 2.0, and if you're still riding the Tesla high after reserving a couple Roadsters for the cool price of $50,000 each, the company now has a couple of mobile accessories so you can show off your Tesla pride wherever you go.

The first, and arguably best, accessory is the Desktop Supercharger. This is an exact replica of the Superchargers that Tesla uses to charge up its vehicles, but it's been shrunken down to fit on your desk and charges your phone rather than your car. The same 3D CAD data that's used to manufacture that real Superchargers was used to create this model, and even if you don't own a Tesla like me, you've got to appreciate the sleek design of the thing.

In addition to the Desktop Supercharger, you can also buy Tesla's Powerbank. This is a portable charger with a 3350 mAh capacity, outputs at 5V/1.5A for fast top-up times, and has integrated lightning and microUSB cables. The Powerbank's design is based off Tesla's Supercharger monument found at the Tesla Design Studio, and while the price is pretty high considering the mAh count and lack of USB-C, it also looks wickedly good.

Both the Desktop Supercharger and Powerbank cost $45, and if you're interested, you can buy them from Tesla's website right now.

