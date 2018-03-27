Google's no stranger to buying companies it sees a lot of potential in, and the latest to be scooped up by the search giant is Tenor. Tenor has a database of millions of GIFs that users can search through, and Google says it'll be integrating the company's tech into things like Gboard and Google Images.

Tenor's main product is its GIF Keyboard that's available for Android, iOS, and macOS, and it allows you to search through the company's entire collection of files and easily send them to people on the platform of your choice. Along with this, Tenor also has direct tie-ins with Facebook Messenger and the Samsung Messages app.

Commenting on the deal, Google Images Director of Engineering, Cathy Edwards, said –