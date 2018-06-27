Android Central's resident music streaming expert, Ara Wagoner, joins Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand to talk about YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and what features they provide.
They also discuss AT&T's purchase of Time Warner for $85 billion and the potential for abuse by controlling the content and the pipe.
Listen now
