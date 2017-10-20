If you're in Canada, check out the Space Black KEYone at TELUS.
Canadians have a bunch of options for buying the BlackBerry KEYone in either its original retro silver-and-black, or the newly-released Space Black color. Walmart already sells the higher-spec Black Edition, which features the new color palette, 4GB of RAM and double the internal storage, and now TELUS is exclusively carrying the Space Black version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
This is the same version that has been sold in Canada since May, but the new finish is pretty snazzy, and definitely worth considering if you were on the fence about the phone.
TELUS is selling the phone for $200 on a 2-year plan or $700 outright.
Reader comments
according to the currency converter on Google, $700 Canadian is $554.54 USD. So it's essentially the same retail price as the regular silver KEYone was at launch? How much is the regular KEYone now?
Only difference w/the space black KEYone is the colour, specs are exactly the same as is the price... NOTE - this is not the KEYone Black Edition that has 64GB/4GB Ram. And Telus appears to longer offer the silver KEYone as the only option now is "black", at least that's what is shows on-line.