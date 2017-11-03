The Essential Phone is now more affordable than ever — in Canada.

After giving the Essential Phone a $200 USD price drop in the U.S., Canadian carrier TELUS, Essential's exclusive partner in the country, has dropped the price by an epic $400 CAD. That brings the cost of the phone to $650 outright, or $0 with most 2-year plans.

The Essential Phone debuted in Canada for around $500 on contract, and $1050 outright, but Essential figured that it needed to incentivize users with more enticing pricing, especially for those who don't want to re-up on a 2-year plan.

Essential has also been releasing a steady stream of software updates to improve the camera quality, especially in low light, along with minor features like touch sensor shortcuts and security improvements. Others, like Techcrunch's Darrell Etherington, have seen massive gains in camera quality.

At $650, the Essential Phone is one of the best deals on a flagship in Canada, especially with its 128GB of storage. We'll be taking a second look at the phone in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that.

The Essential Phone is a remarkable product released as a beta

See at TELUS