Telegram now supports up to three unique accounts/phone numbers.

Telegram is one of the world's most popular messaging services around, and with the latest 4.7 update that's rolling out to Android now, it's picking up a couple new tricks that we think will be greatly appreciated by users everywhere.

The biggest feature being added with Telegram 4.7 is support for multiple accounts. You can now add up to three accounts on the Telegram app that each have their own phone number, and switching back and forth between your different ones is as easy as opening the hamburger menu, tapping the arrow by your number, and choosing which account you want to use.

You'll get notifications for all of your numbers by default, but you can turn these on and off in your notification settings.

Also new in 4.7 is quick replies. When in a conversation, just swipe left on any message and you'll see an option for quickly replying to that specific message.

Telegram 4.7 is available to download in the Play Store now, and you can grab the update by clicking/tapping the button above.

How much local storage do you use on your phone?