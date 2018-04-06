Unlike previous Xiaomi phones, the upcoming device will feature the Black Shark branding and not the Mi label, suggesting this could be the first phone in a new gaming-focused sub-brand.

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a gaming-oriented phone, similar to what we've seen with the Razer Phone . The phone is slated for an official unveil next Friday, April 13, and a new teaser out of Weibo (via Gear ) gives us a glimpse at the design language. There isn't much to see, but at least we can look forward to a phone with rounded corners on all sides.

Little is known about the device itself, other than the fact that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 845. Being a gaming-oriented device, it'll be interesting if the phone offers a similar 120Hz refresh rate as the Razer Phone.

We should also see up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and it's likely the phone will feature a similar stereo speaker configuration as the Mi mix 2S.

With the launch set for next Friday, we should know all about Xiaomi's upcoming Black Shark phone in a week's time. In the meantime, what would you like to see from the device? Share your thoughts in the comments.