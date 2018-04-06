Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a gaming-oriented phone, similar to what we've seen with the Razer Phone. The phone is slated for an official unveil next Friday, April 13, and a new teaser out of Weibo (via Gear) gives us a glimpse at the design language. There isn't much to see, but at least we can look forward to a phone with rounded corners on all sides.
Unlike previous Xiaomi phones, the upcoming device will feature the Black Shark branding and not the Mi label, suggesting this could be the first phone in a new gaming-focused sub-brand.
Little is known about the device itself, other than the fact that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 845. Being a gaming-oriented device, it'll be interesting if the phone offers a similar 120Hz refresh rate as the Razer Phone.
We should also see up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and it's likely the phone will feature a similar stereo speaker configuration as the Mi mix 2S.
With the launch set for next Friday, we should know all about Xiaomi's upcoming Black Shark phone in a week's time. In the meantime, what would you like to see from the device? Share your thoughts in the comments.