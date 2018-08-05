TCL has three generations of smart TVs on sale today. These are TVs that have long been considered the best bang for your buck and they have only gotten better with each new generation. Whether you want a budget screen or something more modern with local dimming and great picture quality, you've got the choice today. Start with TCL's 40-inch 40S305 Roku TV for $199.99. It normally sells for $230 and, outside of crazy deals like Prime Day or eBay's site-wide sales earlier this year, it's one of the best prices we've ever seen.

From the same series, the 43-inch Roku TV is down to just $229.99. This TV was selling around $270 back in March and has not gone lower than $250 until today.

The 2017 model 43-inch TCL is going for $279.99 right now. While it did drop to that price a few weeks ago from its average of $300, it has been sold out for some time now. There are a few back in stock on Amazon so you can grab this TV at one of its lowest prices ever.

The 2018 Series 6 is also on sale through Best Buy. The 55-inch R615 TCL Roku TV is down to $599.99 from a street price around $650 at other retailers like Amazon. That's only $15 more than the best price we've ever seen.

The 65-inch version is also about $30 off. You can get it for $969.99 at Best Buy right now. CNET called this new version of the TCL "the best TV value we've ever reviewed" so you can't go wrong there, either.

