TCL took the wraps off its first self-made and own-branded Android phones in the 10-series just a few months back, and the inexpensive devices are even more affordable at Amazon right now. These unlocked devices are discounted by as much as $70 there, dropping prices to new lows for a limited time.

The higher-end of the two on offer, the TCL 10 Pro, is on sale for just $379.99 unlocked. All you have to do to score the saving is clip the coupon on its product page for $70 off before you add it to your cart. Today's discount is a match for its largest to date.

The 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 6GB RAM. There's 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support. It sports a 6.47-inch FHD+ waterfall AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint processor and HDR 10 support. It's equipped with a quad-camera set-up, with a main 64MP shooter supplemented with a low-light video camera, a wide-angle lens, and a macro camera.

The TCL 10L is the entry-level offering and usually goes for $250, which is already a killer price. However, right now you can pocket an unlocked model for only $209.99 at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon that takes $40 off. Best Buy also has it for sale unlokced at that price.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 665 processor plus 6GB RAM. You'll find a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a high screen to body ratio. Like the 10 Pro, it comes with four rear cameras though its main camera is 48MP compared to the Pro's 64MP. Its internal storage is also lower at 64GB, though it can also be supplemented by a microSD card up to 256GB.

We put both the phones through their paces in our TCL 10L and 10 Pro review which is well worth a read. We've also compared the TCL 10 Pro to the Pixel 3a and the TCL 10L to the Moto G Power to give you an idea of how these phones compete with other devices in their respective price brackets.