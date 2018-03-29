Back in 2015, Chinese manufacturer TCL acquired the rights to Palm from HP, vowing the revive the brand with a slate of new phones. Late last year, a TCL executive revealed to a Dutch publication that Palm devices manufacturered by the Chinese company will be making their debut in 2018.

According to a new report from Android Police, the first such Palm-branded device will be released in the latter half of 2018. The phone will be powered by Android and is slated for a launch on Verizon, a long-time Palm partner that sold most of the its devices.