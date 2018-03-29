Back in 2015, Chinese manufacturer TCL acquired the rights to Palm from HP, vowing the revive the brand with a slate of new phones. Late last year, a TCL executive revealed to a Dutch publication that Palm devices manufacturered by the Chinese company will be making their debut in 2018.
According to a new report from Android Police, the first such Palm-branded device will be released in the latter half of 2018. The phone will be powered by Android and is slated for a launch on Verizon, a long-time Palm partner that sold most of the its devices.
TCL seems to be making a habit of reviving old brands, and based on what the manufacturer has achieved with BlackBerry, it'll be interesting to see what the upcoming Palm-branded phone has to offer. Siding with Verizon should give it a sales impetus, and the Palm brand still carries a lot of weight, particularly with an older audience.
What would you like to see from a Palm-branded Android phone?