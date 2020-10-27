What you need to know The TCL 10 5G UW is launching on October 29 for $399.99, making it the cheapest 5G-capable phone for Verizon.

It features the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 4a 5G, as well as a large 4500mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display.

TCL is committing to two years of security patches, delivered quarterly, though no guarantees have been made for platform updates beyond Android 11.

Verizon is widely regarded as the number one network in the U.S., but its 5G network still has a long way to go before consumers need to think about spending more on their next phone just to gain access to it. Luckily with TCL's latest addition to Verizon's lineup, you don't have to. The TCL 10 5G UW is a Verizon-specific variant to the TCL 10 5G released earlier this year, named so because of its support for the carrier's Ultra Wideband network. In addition, the 10 5G UW carries support for Verizon's recently rolled out low-band 5G network, which offers wider coverage in exchange for slower peak speeds.

Category TCL 10 5G UW Operating System Android 10 Display 6.53 inches, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340x1080 resolution, LCD Processor Snapdragon 765G Memory 6GB RAM Storage 128GB Expandable Storage Yes (up to 256GB) Rear Camera 48MP (wide), 8MP (ultra-wide), 5MP (macro) Front Camera 16MP Security Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Battery 4500mAh (Quick Charge 3.0)

I spent time with some of TCL's other 10 Series devices earlier this year, and left with mostly positive impressions. The cameras were a particularly weak point of the phones (as I suspect will be the case with the 10 5G UW), but software, performance, and battery life were all surprisingly impressive. The TCL 10 5G UW features a glass back with a glossy finish that's blue in most lights, though certain angles reveal interesting prismatic and colorful patterns. The 6.53-inch display looks good upon initial inspection, as well, and packs TCL's NXTVISION technology that enables features like SDR-to-HDR conversion and Adaptive Tone for ambient color temperature adjustments. In addition, the TCL 10 5G UW's rear fingerprint sensor can be used to assign different tasks to each registered finger; you can set various shortcuts and apps to launch with a tap of a finger. TCL's Super Bluetooth feature allows you to connect to as many as four Bluetooth devices at once, ideal for multi-point speaker setups.

While the 10 5G UW is launching with Android 10, TCL says it's working on an Android 11 update for the coming months, and has commited to at least two years of security patches, provided on a quarterly basis. I'll need to spend more time with the TCL 10 5G UW before giving full impressions, but I'm optimistic so far. Its specs are nearly identical to that of the Pixel 4a 5G, including the Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM, which bodes well for its general performance, and the 4500mAh battery should prove long-lasting. The TCL 10 5G UW launches on Thursday, October 29 for $399.99, beating out the Motorola One 5G UW and Galaxy A51 5G UW as the new most affordable 5G phone in Verizon's selection.