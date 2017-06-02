Tasker has never been a beauty queen.
Android's most powerful automation app Tasker has always been about for over function, and when so much functionality is crammed into one app by one single developer, it's easy to see why he'd rather spend that time on adding more functionality instead of making things look pretty. That said, every app eventually needs a redesign, and Tasker's is finally in beta.
And it honestly looks pretty good.
There are two completely new themes in Tasker 5.0: the new default Tangerine and the greyscale Clouds. We also have the new UI in some of the old theme colors: Dark, Light, and Light with Dark ActionBar. Beyond the colors of each theme, the new layout is quite similar to the old one function-wise with some Material Design loving, but there are a few functional switches, too. Most notably, the New Task/Profile/Action button is now consistently in the bottom right Floating Action Button rather than moving to the bottom middle during Task assembly. This now pushes the icon picker for a task to the middle of the bottom bar where the new action button used to be during Task assembly.
This is for certain a beta, and while the new UIs are interesting to play with, the app is a little crashy right now, so if you rely on Tasker for anything super important like your alarm clock, you might want to wait a while. Tasker 5.0 also seems to only support Android 5.0+, so if you had any old devices kicking around on Kit Kat, it looks like you'll be staying on the current version.
Reader comments
Tasker's long-overdue redesign is in beta, and it looks awesome
form* over function
Now, how about someone have a word with the Titanium Backup developer?
There's a truly great app that needs a UI overhaul in the worst possible way.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
xczzzzzzzzzzzzzz
........... http://www.PayNote8.com
This app was great when it came out. Then it became far to complex.. Stopped using it. Stopped caring. Still don't..
Awesome app. As long as making it pretty doesn't impact functionality, I'm all for it. We use Tasker *constantly* to interact with home automation and our home server. It should be built-in to Android as the End-user Automation and Scripting Environment. @DWEIL mentioned Titanium Backup; that should be part of Android as well. Both could then have root access, without having to root the device. Hide them behind a developer option for advanced users if you want to keep things simple, but the functionality needs to be included.
I hope some updates come to the 'Scenes' in tasker. Hopefully along the lines of Material.
Ara, re-read your first sentence: "Tasker has always been about for over function". From context, I think you meant to write "Tasker has always been about function over form".
Any time I even think about switching to iOS, I remember this app and the possibility of switching is immediately gone. Is it user friendly? Oh hell no, but I'm willing to google for help/recipes to get this kind of control and convenience. I hope the new UI changes don't interfere with that.