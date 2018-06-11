Your phone's Do Not Disturb features are handy — when we actually remember to turn them on. Sure, Vibrate and Silent can keep our phone from making noise, but they don't make exceptions. Do Not Disturb will keep your apps quiet, but if your kids call you in the middle of the night because of an emergency, Do Not Disturb will let that call ring and wake you up. If you own a phone like a Google Pixel 2, you can schedule multiple rules that can turn Do Not Disturb on during your class periods, or during your Sunday morning mass, but on other phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, you're limited to one automatic rule for turning Do Not Disturb on and off. That's where Tasker comes in.

Tasker is a paid automation app that allows you to program and automate a wide array of actions and procedures on your phone using Tasks and Profiles. We can use Tasker to automate when Do Not Disturb turns on and off, allowing us to make more specific profiles and turn other things on and off when we're doing it. The profile we're making today is one of the most basic Tasker profiles out there, which makes it a great way to ease into the app and what it can do. Today's project can be broken down into 2 phases: making the Do Not Disturb On task, and assembling Do Not Disturb profiles that can activate the Do Not Disturb task automatically. Download Tasker ($2.99) Making a Do Not Disturb task Open Tasker. Tap Tasks in the top tab menu. Tap New Task (the floating action + button in the bottom right corner). Title your task. I suggest Do Not Disturb On, so you know what it does. Tap the checkmark next to the new task's name. Tap New Action (the floating action + button in the bottom right corner). In the Select Action menu, tap Filter. Type in do. The only action that should be left in the menu is Do Not Disturb. Tap Do Not Disturb. Tap Mode. Tap the Do Not Disturb mode you want. None will not allow anything to disturb you, while Priority will allow Priority calls or texts to get through. Tap Play in the bottom left corner to execute the task and see if it works. A green dot should appear next to the Do Not Disturb action, signalling the action was executed. If a Do Not Disturb icon appears in the notification bar (it may be to the left or right side of the bar depending on your device), your task works. If your task works, tap the Back arrow in the top left corner.