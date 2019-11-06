Until more of the major retailers start sharing Black Friday ads, Target is the best way to gauge the real savings you're going to find during the big event. Some of the deals we're seeing here are better than the competition and you can expect matching prices from places like Amazon and Best Buy later.

Are you ready for Black Friday yet? We have seen some smaller Black Friday ads from the likes of Lenovo and Kohl's , but it's when the major retailers start advertising that you know the day is really coming. Target is as major as it gets, and the Black Friday ad, scanned and analyzed by BestBlackFriday , is loaded with some huge discounts on tech.

The drop to $19 is what I've wanted to see since the 2nd-generation Nest Mini was announced. This is right in-line with the sort of deals we've seen on Amazon's Echo Dot (with $22 being the lowest Black Friday price so far). The Nest Mini currently goes for $49 everywhere, so that's a huge drop.

This deal includes the Xbox One X , the video game Gears of War 5, and a $40 gift card. Get all of that plus a $50 direct discount, bringing the total to $350. I like this much better than Kohl's deals because it includes a game I'd actually play. And that $40 gift card can be used for another game or some accessories.

Target never really does direct discounts on smartphones, but they find generous ways around that. Walk away with a huge gift card if you buy a smartphone at Target during Black Friday. Get a $200 card for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Get a $300 gift card with the Google Pixel 4. Get a $400 gift card with the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note 10+.

The Kohl's Black Friday ad listed a deal on this pressure cooker for $67. Target has that beat by $2. This is the newest model of Instant Pot and it hasn't seen a whole lot of great deals since being released in August. These deals are always ridiculously popular, so you can expect it'll sell out quick.

I'm going to need another Black Friday or two before my son is old enough to appreciate these Kano computer kits, but I'm still tempted because Target is going to have three of them at the lowest price we've ever seen. Grab the Harry Potter Kit and the regular Kano Computer Kit for $50 or upgrade to Kano's Computer Kit Touch for $150.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

You can save some big money on Black Friday, but always remember the old adage "When something's too good to be true, it probably is." The front page of Target's ad features an Element Roku TV for $280, but it's a TV they don't sell online, and the deal will only be available in store. Chances are this is a Black Friday model, which means it's built specifically for this day and will be lacking in areas they won't tell you about. Look at the TCL Roku TVs instead. They'll also be on sale!

Element 65-inch 4K Roku TV

Apple AirPods (already going for advertised price!)

Nest Thermostat E (it'll get cheaper elsewhere)

Store information

Get the latest Black Friday deals delivered straight to your inbox!

Target has weird hours on Black Friday. The store wants to be in on the "Screw Thanksgiving, we're opening early!" hype, but apparently Target workers don't want to be hanging around at 3 a.m. So the store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and then close at 1 a.m. The stores will then re-open at 7 a.m Friday morning. You'll also be able to find most of the deals online with free shipping.

On Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, Target plans to have a "Black Friday Preview Sale" that will feature many of the items in the ad going for the same low prices. These will be limited, but it's definitely worth setting a reminder if you want to try and avoid some of the Black Friday rush.

Apply for a Target RedCard if you don't have one already. You'll save 5% on everything, including Black Friday deals.

Get prepared

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We will help you out every step of the way. Be sure to sign up for our Black Friday newsletter, and keep your eye here for more ads and leaks as they are made available.

Get ready for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.