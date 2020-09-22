Whether you're searching for Black Friday deals on electronics or Black Friday laptop deals, we all know that many of the best Black Friday deals at Target go fast and tend to run out of stock each year. That's why it helps to make sure you're prepared with knowledge of what's on sale, what you're interested in buying, and which deals are worth skipping.

Now's the perfect time to get your Target RedCard. The debit option has zero fees and is completely free to use, and right now you'll also score a coupon for $40 off a future purchase of $40 or more when you sign up for either version of the RedCard before October 11.

Though we're still waiting on more information regarding Black Friday 2020 at Target, there's a lot we do know already. For starters, nearly all of the Target Black Friday deals will be available online. Most of us know how crazy shopping in stores on Black Friday can be, yet 2020 isn't exactly the greatest year for those crowds so stores will be enticing people to stay at home with deals that rival in-store offers. In fact, there may be many which aren't available in stores at all.

To keep you ready for the big event, we're keeping this page updated with all the information you need to know if you want to shop Target's Black Friday sale and bring home the best deals. We'll even be adding a section for them as more offers become available, from Apple Watch Black Friday deals and Black Friday TV sales to Black Friday security camera deals and headphone deals. The opportunities to save are endless and not just on tech. Target will also have Black Friday baby deals and Black Friday clothes deals to watch for as well as furniture offers and more to keep an eye out for this year.

Black Friday ad for Target

The Target Black Friday ad isn't available just yet, but we'll be posting it right here as soon as it's available (along with a guide to the best deals offered)! Based on previous years, we expect we'll see the advertisement appear online during early November in preparation for Black Friday on November 27, 2020.

Black Friday hours for Target

While Target hasn't announced its hours for Black Friday yet, you can keep an eye on the hours at your local Target store until we hear more. We should know what hours Target will be open for Black Friday once the official 2020 ad drops. It's worth keeping in mind that most of Target's offers will be available online this year, so you may want to try Black Friday shopping online instead to skip the crowds and beat the rush.

Best Target Black Friday deals

Though Target's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, we'll be keeping this page updated with the best deals that are live at Target right now so you can save some cash while waiting for the big event. If you don't have a RedCard already, now is the time to sign up.

