Whether you're searching for Black Friday deals on electronics or Black Friday laptop deals, we all know that many of the best Black Friday deals at Target go fast and tend to run out of stock each year. That's why it helps to make sure you're prepared with knowledge of what's on sale, what you're interested in buying, and which deals are worth skipping.
$40 off $40+ with RedCard signup
Now's the perfect time to get your Target RedCard. The debit option has zero fees and is completely free to use, and right now you'll also score a coupon for $40 off a future purchase of $40 or more when you sign up for either version of the RedCard before October 11.
Though we're still waiting on more information regarding Black Friday 2020 at Target, there's a lot we do know already. For starters, nearly all of the Target Black Friday deals will be available online. Most of us know how crazy shopping in stores on Black Friday can be, yet 2020 isn't exactly the greatest year for those crowds so stores will be enticing people to stay at home with deals that rival in-store offers. In fact, there may be many which aren't available in stores at all.
To keep you ready for the big event, we're keeping this page updated with all the information you need to know if you want to shop Target's Black Friday sale and bring home the best deals. We'll even be adding a section for them as more offers become available, from Apple Watch Black Friday deals and Black Friday TV sales to Black Friday security camera deals and headphone deals. The opportunities to save are endless and not just on tech. Target will also have Black Friday baby deals and Black Friday clothes deals to watch for as well as furniture offers and more to keep an eye out for this year.
Black Friday ad for Target
The Target Black Friday ad isn't available just yet, but we'll be posting it right here as soon as it's available (along with a guide to the best deals offered)! Based on previous years, we expect we'll see the advertisement appear online during early November in preparation for Black Friday on November 27, 2020.
Black Friday hours for Target
While Target hasn't announced its hours for Black Friday yet, you can keep an eye on the hours at your local Target store until we hear more. We should know what hours Target will be open for Black Friday once the official 2020 ad drops. It's worth keeping in mind that most of Target's offers will be available online this year, so you may want to try Black Friday shopping online instead to skip the crowds and beat the rush.
Best Target Black Friday deals
Though Target's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, we'll be keeping this page updated with the best deals that are live at Target right now so you can save some cash while waiting for the big event. If you don't have a RedCard already, now is the time to sign up.
There's a debit RedCard that has no fees and is completely free to use. It's seriously a must-have for everyone who shops at Target. Use it on every purchase at Target and you'll instantly save 5% every time — on pretty much anything. Plus, you'll score free shipping on your Target.com orders. While 5% is a small percentage, it can really add up after multiple purchases or expensive items. There's also a credit card version of the RedCard, though there are fees and stipulations which you'll want to look into before choosing that option.
$40 off $40+ with RedCard signup
Now's the perfect time to get your free Target RedCard. The debit option has zero fees and is completely free to use, and right now you'll also score a coupon for $40 off a future purchase of $40 or more when you sign up for either version of the RedCard before October 11.
30% off Halloween costumes
Another way to save consistently at Target is by becoming a Target Circle member. Many of Target's coupons are now exclusively available this way, such as this 30% discount on Halloween costumes. You'll need to join Target Circle and then add the coupon to your account before you can use it.
30% off Halloween candy
Another deal to score after joining Target Circle will score you 30% off select bags of Halloween candy. Just make sure to add the coupon to your account before checkout.
Free $20 gift card with $100 order in Baby essentials
Order $100 or more worth of Baby products to score a $20 Target gift card today. You'll need to select same-day order pickup for this offer. Use a RedCard to save an extra 5% on the purchase.
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon's smart display with a 5-inch screen is now discounted by $20 at Target. This device lets you watch movies, news, TV shows, talk to Alexa, and even video call friends and family.
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer
This Canon Pixma wireless printer is an affordable pick that's great for those working at home or even students doing virtual school. Today it's $20 off at Target, though we see this model sell out often so it likely won't last at this price for long.
Blink XT2 2-Camera System
The Blink XT2 cameras are currently discounted at Target with this 2-pack of cameras on sale at $45 off their regular price. This set has everything you need to get started if you are new to Blink cameras.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
These Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets are perfect for young children. They come with kid-proof cases as well as a year's subscription to Amazon Kids (previously called Freetime Unlimited) which includes access to kid-friendly eBooks, shows and movies, apps and games, and more! There's also a 2-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty included.
$5 off your purchase of Prepaid Airtime cards
Through September 26, Target is offering $5 off your purchase of $50 or more of prepaid airtime cards. This includes all brands, from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, to Boost Mobile, Total Wireless, and Cricket Wireless.
Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
This essential kitchen appliance combines seven useful tools into one to make meal time easier than ever. Right now it's discounted by $20 at Target, and using a RedCard during checkout will help you save even more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price!
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Nokia launches two new budget Android One phones under $200
Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are the latest additions to HMD Global's budget smartphone lineup. Since they are both Android One devices, they are guaranteed to receive two major OS updates and regular security updates for up to three years.
These are the best bands for the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3
Along with the release of the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, the company also introduced new infinity bands. We've picked out the best ones to make things easier for you.