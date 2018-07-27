Very rarely do I go through a day without having some sort of headphones in, on, or around my ears. Whether I'm rocking out to The Police, listening to true crime podcasts, or taking calls on my iPhone and Mac, I am constantly plugged in to some form of audio. While I don't consider myself a hardcore audiophile, I do know what I like in a set of headphones. So when I got a chance to review the Taotronics TT-BH040, I was really excited to see what the budget active noise canceling headphones would bring to the table.

Taotronics TT-BH040 Active Noise Cancelling headphones See at Amazon Price: $70 Bottom line: Taotronics are the best low-budget active noise canceling headphones I have ever used. With a sound profile that will please most people, and a long-lasting battery, the BH040's give you great value for its price tag. The Good 30-hour battery life

Low cost

Extremely comfortable

Noise canceling works very well The bad Big plastic awkward button

Can't fold down to a smaller profile

Solid preformance Taotronics TT-BH040 What I like I like so many things about the Taotronics TT-BH040's that's its hard to pick which aspect I should talk about first, so I'll start with the most obvious one; these headphones sound great! They definitely bump up the bass a little more than some other manufacturers out there, but boy, do they sound clear and consistent through all types of audio. The lows are deep, warm, and powerful, but they never overshadow the high-end tones, whether you're listening to spoken word or the heaviest of metal. I have the freedom to leave my charging cable at home. Let's skip to my favorite part of using the TT-BH040's, the battery life. When you're as cheap as I am, and have used as many budget headphones as I have, you learn to carry the necessary charging cables everywhere you go. I have plenty of headphones that only last 6-8 hours on a full charge, which can't even get me through a full workday. When Taotronics said the TT-BH040's have a 30-hour battery life, I was convinced there was no way that number could be right. Not only was the number accurate in my testing, but I got over 30 hours of use using the ANC, which, to put it super casually, is bonkers! Finally, I have the freedom to leave the charging cable at home. Let's take a second to talk about the ANC. It's the best I've heard on a pair of headphone this cheap...but it still isn't as good as the Bose QC 35's. So, if you're used to the noise reduction that a high-end pair of cans gives you, the TT-BH040's are likely to disappoint. That being said, I enjoyed slipping on these headphones and tuning out the world as much as possible. Flip that switch, and boom, the loud roar of traffic on the street, becomes but a whisper. The mechanical drone of the AC in your home? Eliminated to nothing more than a gentle hum. It's fantastic to have quality ANC in a pair of headphones that only cost $70 because typically it takes a lot more money to feel like you are in your own little world.