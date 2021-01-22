The all black HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset has dropped to $74.99 at Best Buy. This is $25 off the headset's regular price and a price that matches a deal we saw over the Black Friday shopping weekend. It's the lowest price the headset goes. Other retailers, like GameStop, are still selling the Cloud Alpha Pro at its regular $100 price, and today's sale is even better than the non-Pro version of the headset on Amazon.

The award-winning headset uses a durable aluminum frame and an expanding headband for long-lasting comfort. The headphones also use memory foam for the same comfortable feeling every time you put them on. The braided cable has in-line audio control and it's detachable for easy storage. Use the in-line controls to adjust the volume or mute the sound without having to grab another device or take your eyes off the screen.

It has dual chamber drivers with an impedance of 65 ohms. Dual chambers means the headset separates the bass from the mids and highs, giving you a cleaner and smoother sound. The Alpha also comes with a detachable microphone that has noise cancellation to eliminate background sounds while you're talking to your team. All the detachable parts gives you a lot of flexibility in how you want to use the headset, whether it becomes a travel companion or you just want to switch rooms or consoles.

The headset is compatible with a ton of platforms including PC and Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more. It is also covered by a two-year warranty from HyperX.

A different version in the Cloud Alpha lineup, the Cloud Alpha S, is one of the best gaming headsets in 2021 according to Windows Central. Check out the rest of that roundup for some more ideas if you're looking for some new gear on your noggin.