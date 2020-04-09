The JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $89.99 in a variety of colors at Best Buy. This is actually a manufacturer's discount, so you can find it going for this price at several retailers. Check out Walmart and Target among others for more ways to grab this speaker at its discounted price. The Flip 5 normally sells for around $120 or more, and today's deal matches the lowest we have ever seen.

Listen to the savings JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker Use the PartyBoost feature for loud, accurate audio. Stream from up to 33 feet away. Has IPX7 rating for water resistance so you can use it in the rain. The battery life lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. Comes with a one-year warranty. $89.99 $120.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

The JBL Flip 5 is designed so that it can come with you and play your favorite music no matter what you're doing. It is IPX7 rated to survive water, whether that means some drops of rain or you drop it in a puddle. It'll still work like nothing happened. It has a durable design with a racetrack-shapded driver that delivers powerful audio.

Thanks to the Bluetooth technology, you can pair just about any capable device with the speaker. It can work up to 33 feet away, too, so you can pair from across the room. Great when you just need to share your new favorite song with the group. It also has a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours.

You can also use JBL's Party Boost tech to pair more than one speaker together and get some excellent stereo sound going. Really be the life of the party that way.