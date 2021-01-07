The WD Easystore 5TB external USB portable hard drive has dropped to $99.99 at Best Buy. That's about $30 off what it normally sells for and $80 off its MSRP. With today's deal it actually matches the same price as the 4TB price so you're getting a full terabyte for free. You won't find it going for this low anywhere else, either. It's currently up to $120 on Amazon.

Load up WD Easystore 5TB external USB portable hard drive Uses USB 3.0 and is backwards compatible with USB 2.0 so you can get data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. The 5TB of space is plenty of room for documents, photos, music, movies, and more. It's portable, has automatic backup, and works with PC or Mac. $99.99 $130.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

The Easystore is just that... easy. It's a simple portable hard drive that you can use to store and transfer data, whether that'd be music, movies, photos, or video games. The 5TB of space is all there for you to use, and it's in a convenient device that won't let you down. Since its portable, you can take it with you as well, so it can be a great storage companion for your laptop.

Connect via USB 3.0 for an easy-to-use interface that is super compatible with a wide range of devices. It's also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 just in case you need to plug into an older port. You won't get quite the same transfer speeds, but it will definitely still work for you. The drive is also powered by the USB hub so you only need one cable to connect the drive and get it working instead of say some drives that require both a USB cable and a power adapter.

WD also provides some free software and automatic backup options. Use the drive to back up some of the files on your computer and use WD's software to schedule this effort. It will do the backing up in the background using minimal resources so you can keep using your PC. The WD Drive Utilities software also gives you options to help manage, configure, and diagnose your drive.