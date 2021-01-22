The WD My Passport 1TB external USB-C portable SSD has dropped to $139.99 today as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This drive usually sells for around $220 when it's in stock, although it is getting harder and harder to find at all. Today's deal matches the lowest we saw from the 1TB drive over the holiday season.

If you don't need the full terabyte, the 500GB version is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. This price is only $5 more than what we saw on Cyber Monday and one of its best ever.

More Space WD My Passport 1TB external USB-C portable SSD Has a transfer rate of up to 1,050 MB/s thanks to USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 tech. Includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption for data protection. Drop resistant up to 6.5 feet. Has good backup software for protecting your data. Works with Mac and PC. $139.99 $220.00 $80 off See at Best Buy

This isn't just an SSD. It also has NVMe technology. If you know about internal SSDs, you know there's a significant difference between an SSD with NVMe and without. Without NVMe, SSDs basically aren't much faster than regular hard drives. They are still more reliable and don't damage as quickly, but you don't really see a difference when it comes to loading times and things like that. NVMe, however, changed the game.

The My Passport has read and write speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Compare that to a portable SSD that doesn't have NVMe like the Samsung T5 where the speeds top out at 540 MB/s. You're getting twice the speed with this drive, and the My Passport is only $10 more today.

You can also protect your data with this drive. For one thing, it has built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption. That ensures no one gets to your data unless you want them to. The device itself is also highly resistant to shocks and vibrations. You can carry it with you, throw it in your backpack, let it bounce around in the backseat of your cat without fear of the drive getting corrupted.

While it primarily connects via USB-C, the drive is also compatible with USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. WD is so confident in this drive's performance that it's backed up by a five-year warranty.