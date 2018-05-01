Amazon's 2nd-generation Echo is one of the best values in the smart speaker market, and if you've been longing to free it of its power cord and use it as a portable speaker, a new product from Ninety7 now has you covered.

Ninety7 just announced the SKY battery base for the 2nd gen Echo, and it allows you to take the speaker anywhere with you for up to 8-hours of regular use – similar what we saw last year with the LOFT base for Google Home.

There are four LED lights on the front of SKY indicating how much battery life you have left, and a convenient handle on the back allows you to quickly pick it up for whatever adventure lies ahead. The SKY does add a bit of height to the Echo, but it's nothing that hinders its portability.

Pre-orders for the SKY battery base are live right now, and you can currently reserve one for yourself for just $49.95. Shipments are expected to go out in early June, and once the pre-order phase is over, the price will go up to its regular $59.95 MSRP.

See at Ninety7