Drones are some of the coolest gadget toys to come out over the last couple years, and their applications are wonderful. You can shoot stellar aerial footage, race them, train up on them, and even deliver packages. But high-end drones can be incredibly expensive and it's a hobby where price is certainly the biggest barrier to entry. So you start off small with a smaller drone, but you don't want to buy cheap crap.

That's where the SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone comes in. It's a compact drone that comes with its own controller and a built-in camera.



One of the coolest features of the SKEYE Nano 2 is that your phone sits in the controller and you get to control your drone from a first-person view. You're in full control, with 6-axis stability and adjustable gyro sensitivity, so you can get the feel that's just right for you.

You can even pull off flips and other stunts, and thanks to SKEYE's "Ready to Fly" technology, you can turn everything on and fly immediately. Record all of the videos you take in HD and control everything via Wi-Fi. If you're a bit of a novice, the Nano 2 also has built-in automatic functions so that you can take off, land, and hover easily.

If you're looking to get into drones, don't want to spend a fortune, and want to try your hand at shooting some aerial HD footage, then check out the SKEYE Nano 2.

