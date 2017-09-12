Sometimes it turns out the solution to a problem is something you already have: a fingerprint sensor.
Alongside the predictably named and designed iPhone 8, Apple just announced the all-new iPhone X (pronounced "ten" by the way). With its very familiar "lots of screen and tiny bezels" design, the iPhone X ditched one of the most recognizable parts of an iPhone: its home button. And in doing so, it lost Touch ID — one of the key features of the iPhone and a real driver for the rest of the industry to get up to speed with fantastic, fast one-touch fingerprint sensors.
It's replaced with what Apple calls "Face ID" instead. A complex set of purpose-built hardware and software that identifies hundreds of tiny details of your face in order to securely unlock your phone when you're looking at it. It sounds wonderful. It even works in demos (well, mostly). But take it from me, as a Galaxy Note 8 user living with iris and face recognition every day: temper your expectations.
Apple, of course, isn't the first to do away with a front-mounted fingerprint sensor in favor of other authentication methods. Many companies have done face and iris unlocking. Google unveiled a rudimentary face unlock as far back as Android 4.0. Samsung has popularized it with the Note 7, Galaxy S8 and now Note 8. While it works pretty well, months and months of people using these phones with these alternate authentication methods has given us lots of information on how it works in the real world. Here's a glimpse into the daily life of using Samsung phones:
"Look here to use irises"
"Hold phone closer"
"Phone too close to face"
"Hold farther away"
"Irises not recognized"
And in the end, I wiggle my finger up to the fingerprint sensor on the back or just swipe on the screen and use my pattern instead.
Switching to Face Recognition, which can't operate at the same time as Iris Scanning, improves unlocking performance but is, by admission, not as secure. (Apple claims its Face ID can't be fooled by a photo — we'll see about that.) And in the end, it still isn't as fast as using a one-touch fingerprint sensor — even the awkwardly placed ones on the back of modern Samsung phones.
Now Face ID, as demoed today at the Apple launch event, seems to go one important step beyond Samsung's implementation. The designated phone hardware isn't looking at just your face or just your irises, but instead the entire profile of your face and eyes for authentication. That means the iPhone X can identify your "face" even if you change your hair, put on glasses, grow a beard, wear a hat or just stand in different lighting. Theoretically.
Face ID may very well be better than Samsung's iris scanning — but it isn't a fingerprint sensor.
But Face ID, as shown, no matter how good its scanning capabilities are, still can't match fingerprint sensors in many situations we're in every single day. With a properly-placed fingerprint sensor you can unlock your phone as you take it out of your pocket before it's anywhere near your face, or with it sitting on a table, or in the dark, or in harsh sunlight ... or while you're wearing sunglasses. The only thing that can foil a fingerprint sensor, really, is a glove on your hand.
And that's why I want you to temper your expectations for what Face ID can actually accomplish when it comes to the daily goal of simply unlocking your phone when you want to use it. I'm sure it's quite secure, and Apple definitely isn't going to sell the scans of your face to some advertising company. Based on what's inside the iPhone X's little screen cutout, and what Apple is saying about the technology, it very well may be better than what the Galaxy Note 8's iris scanning can do — I'd actually be surprised if it wasn't notably better.
But simply improving facial recognition isn't what's required to be a better authentication solution than a fingerprint sensor. The system, no matter how good it is, is going to have a tough time overcoming inherent constraints with facial recognition. Sometimes the best solution to a problem is something we already had: a fingerprint sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 8 review
- Complete Galaxy Note 8 specs
- Galaxy Note 8 vs. Galaxy Note 5
- Which Note 8 color is best?
- Join our Galaxy Note 8 forums
Reader comments
Take it from a Note 8 user: temper your iPhone X Face ID expectations
Be right back. I'm just getting my popcorn...
Pretty good. 🤣
If it's caramel corn you better share
I think this is going to be a different beast. They have added sensors and dedicated processing power to the function. I'll be willing to bet this "just works" as usual for Apple.
I use location and smart device unlock for my S8, not thrilled with any of the other techniques.
No matter how many sensors you put on the front of your phone, you still have to have it in your hand facing toward your face in order to unlock. That's my whole point. There are plenty of situations in which it's awkward to do so.
Wasn't the whole "it just works" thing about Apple debunked about 5 years ago?
All your face are belong to us!
until someone gets or has plastic surgery or puts on colour contact lenses. But yes Apple, you win the internet for 15 minutes until Russian and Chinese teenage hackers fool the new unbreakable uncrackable apple security like every other year..
It would have been trivial for them to add touchID either on the back (which they didn't do for obvious reasons) or the side and I'm kind of surprised they didn't (more courage I guess). A face might be harder to reproduce than a fingerprint so it's harder to fool from that perspective, but biometric authentication in general is still a broken system until it can't be reproduced at all and a person can't be forced to use it against their will.
Be careful throwing around the "trivial" word there. These are super-complex devices — nothing that big is easy to add nowadays.
The faceid failed on the stage twice. It's a pretty big gimmick if you ask me but they had to have something. They removed the home button before the under screen fingerprint technology was ready. I still don't understand the rounded corners. What's the point? I would have thought Apple of all manufacturers would have kept a rectangle screen since that is the way video is formatted.
When they make a bazillion dollars on the 8, 8+ and X the next iphone will invent under the glass touch ID a year after Samsung has it on the next S or Note phone and sell a bazillion more iphones. FaceID seems like a lot of tech just to unlock your phone and have cartoon messages.
"With a properly-placed fingerprint sensor you can unlock your phone as you take it out of your pocket before it's anywhere near your face"
^^^THIS!!
Yup.
I'd rather deal with an awkwardly-placed FPS (S8, S8+, Note 8) than just with Face ID alone. I don't know why Apple would be stupid enough to ditch Touch ID. The fingerprint sensor is still a better option of unlocking a phone just because of how fast and convenient it is.
With Face ID, you have to be looking straight at the phone (paying attention to the phone as the guy in the keynote said). I want to unlock my phone in all situations, and a fingerprint sensor allows me to do that.
I was holding out on purchasing the Note 8 until I saw the Apple Keynote, and now I'm definitely getting the Note 8 because it has a fingerprint sensor.
Yeah as the guy above said, this is just a temp measure. Once they figure out how to embed the finger print sensor under the screen, bingo!
Very well put. Sorry but there is nothing faster then unlocking with fingerprint.
Even if Apples Face ID turns out to be a whole lot faster then The iris scanner its still slower then Fingerprint
and can be awkward at times. With fingerprint the phone is unlocked before it reaches my face.
You just cant beat that
Completely agree. Fingerprint sensor is way better and more secure.