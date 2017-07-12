Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there thanks to a fast edit-test-debug cycle and wide versatility. Jumping into Python from a beginner's standpoint isn't exactly easy, as there are many routes you can take. The training required to become a Python expert is also generally quite expensive.
What if there was a bundle of courses that included teaching for beginners as well as advanced users? What if, instead of paying over $800, you could pay under $50 and have access to the bundle for lifetime access?
Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a great deal on the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0, which includes eight courses that will take you from amateur to expert. Instead of paying the regular price of $1,293, you'll pay just $50. That's over 90 percent off!
Included in this bundle are hundreds of lectures in the following nine courses:
- Fast Track Python for Newbies
- Learn Python Image Processing by Making Instagram-Style Filters
- Create a Raspberry Pi Smart Security Camera with Python
- Master Data Visualization with Python
- The Complete Python Programming Boot Camp: Beginner to Advanced
- Learn Python with 70+ Exercises
- Python Programming for Beginners: Learn Python in One Day
- Machine Learning with Python
- Python for Finance: Investment Fundamentals & Data Analytic
Even if you're a complete beginner to Python, this bundle has what's needed to become a true expert. At over 90 percent off, there's no better time to get started on a new career. Don't wait too long; this deal won't last forever.