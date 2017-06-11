Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there thanks to a fast edit-test-debug cycle and wide versatility. Jumping into Python from a beginner's standpoint isn't exactly easy, as there are many routes you can take. The training required to become a Python expert is also generally quite expensive.
What if there was a bundle of courses that included teaching for beginners as well as advanced users? What if, instead of paying more than $1,000, you could pay under $100 and have access to the bundle for a full year?
Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has this exact deal. The Complete Python Programming Bundle includes seven courses that will take you from amateur to expert. Instead of paying the regular price of $1,176, you'll pay just $79. That's 93 percent off!
Included in this bundle are hundreds of lectures in the following seven courses:
- Python Programming for Beginners
- Learn Python Django from Scratch
- Python Game Development: Create a Flappy Bird Clone
- Python Web Programming
- Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals
- Data Analysis with Python and Pandas
- Data Visualisation with Python and Matplotlib
Even if you're a complete beginner to Python, this bundle has what's needed to become a true expert. At 93 percent off, there's no better time to get started on a new career. Don't wait too long; this deal won't last forever. For a limited time only, save an additional 50% off by using coupon code BUNDLE50 at checkout! That'll bring the price you pay down to $39.50!