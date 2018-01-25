Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there thanks to a fast edit-test-debug cycle and wide versatility. Jumping into Python from a beginner's standpoint isn't exactly easy, as there are many routes you can take. The training required to become a Python expert is also generally quite expensive.
What if there was a bundle of courses that included teaching for beginners as well as advanced users? What if, instead of paying over $800, you could pay under $50 and have access to the bundle for lifetime access?
Right now, Android Central Digital Offers has a great deal on the Python 3 Boot Camp Bundle includes seven courses that will take you from amateur to expert. Instead of paying the regular price of $810, you'll pay just $19. That's over 90 percent off the regular price!
Included in this bundle are hundreds of lectures in the following nine courses:
- Learn Python 3 from Beginner to Advanced
- The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Django
- Python for Programmers
- Python Scrapy
- Python Scipy
- Python Numpy
- Learn iPython
- Python BeautifulSoup
- Python Object Oriented Programming Fundamentals
Even if you're a complete beginner to Python, this bundle has what's needed to become a true expert. At over 90 percent off, there's no better time to get started on a new career. Don't wait too long; this deal won't last forever.