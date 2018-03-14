In the wake of newly announced phones like the ASUS Zenfone 5 and the rumored Huawei P20, there's been a lot of talk about the dreaded notch coming to more Android phones. A lot of people have pointed the blame at the iPhone X for starting this hardware trend, but while it's true that Apple has been the most high-profile notched phone as of yet, Essential was the first to cut out a portion of the display. But what's the point of the notch in the first place? And doesn't it get in the way of certain apps and the phone's general interface? Why the notch is there

As bezels are shrinking further and further down, manufacturers are starting to run out of room for the various sensors on a phone, like infrared, proximity, and the front-facing camera. While some OEMs have come to other solutions like retractable selfie cams, it seems that the easiest way to slim down the top bezel is with a notch; ideally one just big enough to house the phone's sensors while still leaving plenty of room to the sides for as much screen as possible. The notch takes the place of a bezel above the display and helps reduce the overall height of a phone. It cuts into the display, sure, but you're still getting far more real estate to work with than if the screen just stopped before the notch. This means more room for information — you don't have to scroll through a web page as often because there's more vertical space for the content to fill. You can suddenly see more of the app you're in while you're typing. This is a benefit originally brought on by the elongated aspect ratio craze (18:9 and beyond), but that introduced a new issue: with a longer display comes a taller phone that's harder to hold or fit into a pocket. The notch brings slimmer vertical bezels, which helps cut down on that added height. The notch isn't perfect, though