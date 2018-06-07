Just ahead of E3 2018, Sony is flashing its celebratory side with a big sales event for no reason other than they love their PlayStation community. It's being called Days of Play, and there are discounts in the U.S. and Canada for both new and existing PlayStation 4 owners on tap.

It starts with a brand new limited edition Days of Play Blue PS4 console . It features the DualShock's iconic face buttons and the PlayStation logo on the top surface of the PS4 in gold, and the accompanying DualShock 4 controller has gold face button lettering on its trackpad. Otherwise, it's just a really deep, striking shade of blue that'll draw the eye of anyone in your living room. It starts at $299 .

Other highlights for hardware include a PS4 Pro for $349 and PlayStation VR bundles starting at $199. PS VR titles are starting as low as $14.99, with other exclusive games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Gran Turismo Sport starting at $19.99. For those who are in need of subscriptions, 12 months of PlayStation Plus can be added to your account for $49.99.

These deals and more will be available starting June 8th through June 18th. Take a look at the full slate of discounts straight ahead.

Hardware Deals

Jet Black PS4 Pro: $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN

$349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN PlayStation VR bundles: starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN

starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors): $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

$39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack): $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN

$79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only): $49.99 USD

$49.99 USD Catalog titles: check with your local retailer

Game Deals

God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN

$49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

$19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

$19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

$39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

$19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN

$29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN

$14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN

Subscription Deals

PlayStation Plus: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here)

$49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here) PlayStation Vue (available in the US only): $10 USD per month off the Core plan standard price for the first two months ($44.99 USD per month thereafter)

Every limited edition PlayStation 4 you can buy today.