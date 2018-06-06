Today only, eBay is having a flash sale and offering 20% off orders of $50 or more site-wide with promo code PICKDADSGIFT. You can only save up to $100 total and you can only use the code once; however, you can use the code on multiple items in the same cart to get the maximum discount, so do all your shopping in one go and save on everything up to $500. We have seen a couple of eBay site-wide sales over the last few months, but the only one that offered 20% off was back in March. Since then the sales have been 15% off, so we're happy to see that 5% back again.

The main exclusions that always apply to codes like this are in the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories. Unlike most of the other eBay coupons we've seen, this deal is not limited to specific sellers! You can use it on any order over $50 as long as the items aren't in those excluded categories. This sale will last until 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Use this flash sale as an opportunity to grab a deal on a pricey device you've had your eye on for a while. You could get a brand new Project Scorpio Edition Xbox One X console directly from Microsoft for $399.20 or a new PlayStation 4 Pro console from Newegg for $319.99.

I highly recommend using major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg if you aren't a regular eBay shopper. Plenty of other retailers, including Dyson and BuyDig, have eBay storefronts as well. This code should work with all of them.

Here's a few deals we like:

Remember this sale is site-wide, so be sure to browse to your heart's content and then buy everything at once.

See on eBay