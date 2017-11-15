HTC kicks off the stable Oreo update to the U11.

HTC said it'll roll out Oreo to the U11 before the end of the year, and while it didn't specify a timeline, the update was expected sometime this month. The company is now kicking off the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the device, starting with the Taiwanese variant. The OTA update comes in at 1.3GB, and includes VoWifi service for Chunghwa Telecom customers in Taiwan.

The Oreo update introduces the latest iteration of HTC's Sense UI, and while most interface elements have remained largely unchanged, you do get the rotary menu, "squircle" icons, and notification dots.

HTC U11 Oreo screenshots

The update also bumps the build number to 2.31.709.1, and has the November 1, 2017 security patch.

HTC U11 Oreo software screenshots

There's no information on when the global variant of the U11 will pick up the update, but with the rollout officially underway, it should be a matter of weeks. We'll let you know once we hear more.

HTC U11

