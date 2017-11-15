HTC kicks off the stable Oreo update to the U11.

HTC said it'll roll out Oreo to the U11 before the end of the year, and while it didn't specify a timeline, the update was expected sometime this month. The company is now kicking off the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the device, starting with the Taiwanese variant. The OTA update comes in at 1.3GB, and includes VoWifi service for Chunghwa Telecom customers in Taiwan.

OMG, Oreo update is live for #HTCU11! (TW unit)



Totally didn't expect @htc to drop the update this early. 😱



cc @LlabTooFeR pic.twitter.com/dJwJAfmO9l — Shimon Das (@shimonips) November 15, 2017

The Oreo update introduces the latest iteration of HTC's Sense UI, and while most interface elements have remained largely unchanged, you do get the rotary menu, "squircle" icons, and notification dots.

The update also bumps the build number to 2.31.709.1, and has the November 1, 2017 security patch.

There's no information on when the global variant of the U11 will pick up the update, but with the rollout officially underway, it should be a matter of weeks. We'll let you know once we hear more.