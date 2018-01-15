The price of luxury ain't cheap.

CES 2018 was home to a couple Android Wear announcements from Kate Spade and Skagen, and following this, TAG Heuer is launching its all-new Connected Modular 41 – a smaller and cheaper version of the Connected Modular 45 that launched in March of 2017.

Similar to the Modular 45, you can customize just about every aspect of the Modular 41, including the watch band, buckle, lugs, and bezel (aka module) surrounding the screen. Pink, blue, and white leather straps are also launching alongside the Modular 41. The screen is made out of scratch-resistant sapphire, and you've got your choice of materials such as gold and titanium for the body itself.

Moving over to the technical side of things, the Modular 41 has an AMOLED 390 x 390 display, GPS, NFC for Google Pay support, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. The watch ships with Android Wear 2.0, but it's unclear at this time if Oreo is present out of the box.

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 has a starting price of $1200, and while there's no denying that that's a ton of cash to throw down on a smartwatch, the craftsmanship that's present here is on an entirely different level compared to watches such as the LG Watch Sport and Huawei Watch 2.

