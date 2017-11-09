Gigabit Class LTE also available in 430 markets.

Although the technology for a 5G future isn't quite ready for primetime, carriers all across the country are working on building up their networks to offer as fast of speeds as possible using LTE. At an event in San Jose, T-Mobile recently announced that its lightning-fast LTE Advanced network is now available in more than 920 different markets.

T-Mobile's LTE Advanced network is being built in partnership with Qualcomm's Gigabit LTE modems that are slowly making their way into more and more smartphones. LTE Advanced also uses 4X4 MIMO and 256 QAM technology, and this allows for data speeds that are twice as fast as what's capable with traditional 4G LTE.

Phones that can take advantage of LTE Advanced include the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, Moto Z2 Force Edition, and LG V30. Of those 920 markets where these devices can use T-Mobile's LTE Advanced, 430 of them currently have access to Gigabit Class LTE speeds.

Gigabit Class LTE is important because although it may not be as fast as speeds we'll see a few years down the road, it's the foundation T-Mobile is using for its future 5G network.

Per Mike Finley, the Senior VP and President of Qualcomm North America and Australia:

Global momentum for Gigabit Class LTE is continuing to pick up around the world, and we're delighted that T-Mobile is planning to deliver gigabit connectivity to millions of consumers in the United States. In addition to providing blazing fast mobile connectivity, Gigabit Class LTE enables operators to expand network capacity to accommodate increasing demands by unlimited data plans, and increases overall spectral efficiency, enabling faster speeds for all users in the network.

This latest announcement places T-Mobile well ahead of other U.S. carriers when it comes to LTE Advanced, and seeing as how the Un-Carrier hasn't shown any signs of slowing down since it first started testing this network in 2014, we don't expect that to change anytime soon.

