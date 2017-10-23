A rugged and long-lasting Galaxy S8 is making its way to T-Mobile customers.
Each year since the Galaxy S4, Samsung has released an "Active" variant of its Galaxy S flagship with a more rugged design and other small touches that vary from year-to-year. These Active devices have typically been exclusives to AT&T, but this year, Samsung will be expanding this lineup to T-Mobile. We first heard murmurings of this in late September, and those have all but been confirmed with the T-Mobile S8 Active making its way through the FCC.
The model number for the S8 Active on T-Mobile is SM-G892U, and according to its listing in the FCC's database, it'll support LTE Band 71 and 66. The FCC listing doesn't exactly mention T-Mobile, but LTE Band 71 is being developed specifically by T-Mobile for use with phones on its network. As such, it's pretty clear that this is where the phone is heading.
The Galaxy S8 Active has been available on AT&T since early September, and along with a more ruggedized design, it also features a ginormous 4,000 mAh battery that offers some of the best endurance available in a 2017 flagship.
T-Mobile has yet to officially announce the S8 Active for its network, and while we won't know pricing or availability until it does so, our guess is that it'll be similar to its cost on AT&T. In other words, expect to pay about $850 for the privilege of that durable build and long-lasting battery pack.
Reader comments
Samsung,
Please offer a version for Verizon.
I'm still hoping to see one of these things being compatible with Verizon.
High-end specs in a ruggedized chassis with a big battery - I've got my money ready, just make it work on my network.
Wow this is actually happening! Whoa..
This is just one of the reasons that i dumped Verizon, and went over to T-Mobile. Big Magenta Rules!!!!
My next phone!
Could be mine, too. I just want to see that HTC U11 Plus, 6" phone is the perfect size for me.
Bring it to Verizon and I'd buy it. Would be my first Samsung.
I'm looking forward to it. So far, the battery tests on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro have been disappointing. The Galaxy S8 Active might just be my next device.
Samsung should just offer an unlocked version, it would sell like crazy.
Haha. They're Samsung, not Google.
Huh? Samsung offers unlocked phones all the time.
To me, "unlocked" means the boot loader.
Got it. I used to care about that but with many features now coming standard without needing to tweak the phone i no longer have a need for it. Now unlocked bootloader is for only a few. in that case then yea, stick with google phones or oneplus. But to the masses unlocked means it can be used across providers.
Except for the fact that att pays them a ton to be first with the active
This is the Samsung that the T mobile CEO said would be offered this year that would work on band 71. I have had the S6 and S7 actives. I left att this year for t mobile. Might have to look at the s8 active if the pixel 2 xl hits keep coming. Mine gets delivered this week.
Anyone know if the DeX dock works with the active?
Is this offered in the Plus size or just the standard?
only one size. to me, the flat screen alone is worth it lol
Doesn't the U at the end of the model number usually means unlock?
Pretty sure this article is innacurate. It was leaked some time ago that the T-Mo version model would end in T. The T hasn't passed through FCC yet. Also, the "U" models of Samsung phones are always US Unlocked, meaning they work on all 4 carriers. So I'm assuming the U will be next, and then the T Mobile specific version.
Thanks for the update. If I go for the U11 Plus, I hope it's sold by T-Mobile. I don't have the cash to put up front for one of these new phones.