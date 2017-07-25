T-Mobile is giving up to $750 back on the purchase of two Moto Z2 Force units.

While five U.S. carriers are offering the Moto Z2 Force starting August 10, T-Mobile is offering a BOGO deal that may be worth looking into.

The carrier's putting the phone up for pre-order today, July 25, at 12:30pm ET and offering a rebate on the second purchase of a Moto Z2 Force valued at $750.

Buy one, get one! Purchase two Z2 Force Editions on EIP and add a new line of service and we'll send you a Prepaid MasterCard® Card for $750, covering the cost of one of your new flagship phones. Plus, Motorola is offering a new Insta-Share Projector (a $299.99 value) to anyone that purchases a Z2 Force Edition through September 9 (or while supplies last). You can take advantage of both deals, but only one projector per account.

This isn't a new deal from T-Mobile — the company did it with the Galaxy S8 and other phones before it — but if you're thinking of adding an additional line, it's definitely worth spending the time investigation, especially with the addition of the $300 Insta-Share projector (which is pretty darn good).

The phone is available for $750 overall, which translates to $30 and $30 a month for 24 months, or $0 down and $34 a month for 18 months on JUMP on Demand.

T-Mobile's version also supports Gigabit Wi-Fi in certain parts of the country, thanks to the Z2 Force's X16 baseband from Qualcomm.

See at T-Mobile