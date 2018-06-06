Having access to blazing-fast data speeds is essential in 2018, and if you've got a phone that supports the 600 MHz band, T-Mobile's Extended Range LTE network is one of the best in terms of speed and reliability.

Today, the Un-Carrier announced that its 600 MHz Extended Range LTE is officially live in 900+ cities/towns across the US in 32 different states. Expanding on that even more, Extended Range LTE will soon make its way to Puerto Rico this coming fall.

After the devastating hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico last year, we saw an opportunity to rebuild the network better than new -- to rebuild with 5G-ready gear. We're laying the foundation for the island to become a technology and innovation hub in the future while adding coverage and capacity with 600 MHz LTE this year.

As a quick refresher, Extended Range LTE can travel twice the distance of mid-band LTE and is four-times stronger/faster while indoors.

Looking beyond 4G LTE, T-Mobile announced in late-February that it plans on launching its 5G network in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Las Vegas during 2019.

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger FAQ: The good, the bad, and the ugly