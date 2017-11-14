T-Mobile's REVVL Plus delivers a big screen on a budget.
T-Mobile unveiled its first self-branded phone — the REVVL — back in August, and the company is now following up with a Plus variant. Like the standard model, the REVVL Plus is aimed at the budget segment, featuring a 6-inch Full HD panel along with dual cameras at the back.
Specs include a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot, 13MP and 5MP rear cameras arrayed vertically, 8MP front shooter, Android 7.0 Nougat, 3380mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone supports T-Mobile's band 66, along with bands 2, 4, 5, and 12.
Magenta accents around the camera and fingerprint sensors break up an otherwise plain design aesthetic, and the phone has hardware capacitive keys up front. You'll be able to pick up the REVVL Plus for $0 down and $9 per month with an 18-month JUMP! on Demand lease, or for $8 down and $8 per month for 24 month on the carrier's Equipment Installment Plan. The phone will retail for $200, and will be heading to stores starting November 17.
Heavy on Features but Light on the Budget – Introducing the T-Mobile REVVL Plus
Rocking a special edition black & magenta color scheme, the new T-Mobile REVVL Plus packs a ton of great features for a fraction of the price you'd expect
Bellevue, Washington — November 13, 2017 — This holiday, treat yo self without breaking the bank! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the T-Mobile REVVL Plus – a whole lotta smartphone for not a lotta money. The REVVL Plus features a beautiful 6-inch full HD screen, dual rear-facing 13MP and 5MP cameras and the latest in biometric fingerprint security. What it doesn't feature is a ridiculous price tag. It's just $0 down and only $9 a month with an 18-month JUMP! on Demand lease or $8 down and $8 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $200).
"We launched the REVVL family because we listen to our customers," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "As smartphone prices soar, the REVVL Plus bucks the trend, delivering high-end features – like bigger screens, better cameras, longer battery life, biometric security and more – at an unbeatable price."
T-Mobile customers push their phones to the limit. They use 34 percent more data than Duopoly customers and are nearly 3x more active on social media. They need hardware that can keep up, so the REVVL line was specifically designed to support their mobile lifestyles with specs like:
- Camera: 13MP & 5MP RFC/8MP FFC
- Battery: 3,380 mAh
- Color: Special edition black with magenta accents
- OS: Android N
- Screen: 6" FHD IPS display
- RAM: 2GB
- ROM: 32GB and expandable to 128GB
- Bands: CAT 4 LTE Bands 2,4,5,12 & 66
- Security: Fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions: 6.5 x 3.25 x .35 in
- Processor: 2.0 GHz Octa-Core
In August, the T-Mobile REVVL launched nationwide and was a runaway hit, selling nearly 3x more than forecasted, proving that if you listen to what your customers want and build it, they will come.
Customers can snag the REVVL Plus on November 17 in stores nationwide and online in a special edition black and magenta color scheme.
T-Mobile's $200 REVVL Plus comes with a 6-inch display and dual cameras
Sounds really promising!!
Doing a little digging yesterday, apparently this is powered by a Snapdragon 625 (8953) and manufactured by Coolpad.
The first revvl was terrible I'd wait on reviews for this one
Well no surprise, this one will suck as well.
Wish it had a better modem. I believe the Cat 4 is X5, so only 150 Mbps on their recently advertised Gigabit LTE network. Love that it's 6-inches. And for $200, I just might.
Their own branded phone doesn't cover band 71? Fail.