T-Mobile's REVVL Plus delivers a big screen on a budget.

T-Mobile unveiled its first self-branded phone — the REVVL — back in August, and the company is now following up with a Plus variant. Like the standard model, the REVVL Plus is aimed at the budget segment, featuring a 6-inch Full HD panel along with dual cameras at the back.

Specs include a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD slot, 13MP and 5MP rear cameras arrayed vertically, 8MP front shooter, Android 7.0 Nougat, 3380mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone supports T-Mobile's band 66, along with bands 2, 4, 5, and 12.

Magenta accents around the camera and fingerprint sensors break up an otherwise plain design aesthetic, and the phone has hardware capacitive keys up front. You'll be able to pick up the REVVL Plus for $0 down and $9 per month with an 18-month JUMP! on Demand lease, or for $8 down and $8 per month for 24 month on the carrier's Equipment Installment Plan. The phone will retail for $200, and will be heading to stores starting November 17.